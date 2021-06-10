Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 625 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $211.89 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,926.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.57.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,815 shares of company stock valued at $43,017,235. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

