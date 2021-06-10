Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 635 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 109,904 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

MCK opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.76. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

