EUNO One Day Volume Reaches $2,028.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $2,028.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00924414 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,225,895,084 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

