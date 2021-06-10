Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,725%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -570.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

