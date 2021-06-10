Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $48,317,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $118.43 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.