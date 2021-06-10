Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 162,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge stock opened at $118.43 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.33.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

