Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $-0.230–0.220 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.78.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.33. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

