Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

