Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $12.38. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTZF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.