Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €28.76 ($33.84) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.74.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.