Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.99 million.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

