Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.99 million.
NASDAQ:XGN opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.49.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exagen Company Profile
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
