ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,112.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $9,112.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00362391 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011853 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

