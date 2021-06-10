eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 7.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.26. Approximately 25,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,943,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.23 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,936,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,166,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,500 shares of company stock worth $20,943,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

