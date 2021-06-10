Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE EXPR opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $368.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Express by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

