Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 280,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,851,433 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 1,446.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

