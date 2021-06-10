extraDNA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $180,336.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $403,316.57 and approximately $180,336.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,893.74 or 1.00205101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.91 or 0.00920499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00366457 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00462795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00070571 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003834 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

