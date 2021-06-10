Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.18. 647,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,205,020. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

