F Scott Dueser Sells 20,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 5,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,264. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Truist upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

