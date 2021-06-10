Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 5.0% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.44. 427,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

