Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,155 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $106,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 77.2% in the first quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 262,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $77,407,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 114,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $5,944,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.44. 427,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.04. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

