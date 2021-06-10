Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.96. Fanhua shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 181,711 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of $809.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 118.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fanhua by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

