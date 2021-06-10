Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

FSLY stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,584.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock worth $12,956,143. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fastly by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

