Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson Sells 1,651 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $52,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,927 shares in the company, valued at $73,487,705.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FTHM traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.89 million and a P/E ratio of -93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.