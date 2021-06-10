FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires £124,096.50 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) insider Sheila Flavell purchased 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

Shares of LON:FDM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 975 ($12.74). 27,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,247. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 835 ($10.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.44.

FDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised FDM Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

