Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 26,535 shares.The stock last traded at $136.44 and had previously closed at $137.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,544,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,178,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

