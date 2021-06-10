Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $155.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $145.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after buying an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

