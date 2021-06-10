Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $19.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.27 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $84.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $83.91 million to $85.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,323. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

