Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,710 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Dropbox by 53.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Dropbox by 23.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Dropbox by 278.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $23,914,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

