Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 542 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $491.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

