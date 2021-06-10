Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

