Fiera Capital Corp Has $570,000 Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 379,306 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 930.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 139.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 159,614 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 421.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.