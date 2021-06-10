Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $563,224,000 after acquiring an additional 919,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.27 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

