Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,929 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

