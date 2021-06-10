Financial Analysis: Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) versus Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infinite Group and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Switch 0 0 8 0 3.00

Switch has a consensus price target of $21.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Infinite Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group 7.42% -14.83% 31.49% Switch 5.52% 4.80% 1.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and Switch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.85 $680,000.00 N/A N/A Switch $511.55 million 9.81 $15.54 million $0.21 98.95

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Summary

Switch beats Infinite Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software and provides cybersecurity consulting services to commercial businesses and government organizations in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated asset identification and vulnerability management and monitoring solution that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, penetration testing, and virtual chief information security officer offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, supply chain, manufacturing, legal, etc. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 technical and security support across the application layer, and physical and virtual infrastructure comprising software-based managed services supporting enterprise and federal government customers through its partnership with Perspecta Inc. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization services support. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

