Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 1,636 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $82.34.

