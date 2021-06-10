Financial Insights Inc. Buys 708 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $282.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.69 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.