Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 5.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.31. 294,855 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

