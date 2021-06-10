Financial Insights Inc. Has $10.38 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 1,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,542. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36.

