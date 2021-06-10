Financial Insights Inc. Sells 529 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.63. 15,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.19. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

