Fire Lotto Hits Market Cap of $82,962.23 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $82,962.23 and $1,063.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

