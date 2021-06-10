First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Norman J. Montgomery Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FCF opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.