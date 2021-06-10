First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,255 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4,336.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Albemarle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Albemarle by 5,370.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Albemarle by 23.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB opened at $174.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.