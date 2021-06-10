First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 620,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 154.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 829,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,338,000 after purchasing an additional 503,611 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $290.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $197.26 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

