First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 255.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.60. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.