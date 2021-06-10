First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,894 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.65. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

