First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 116.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $598.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $654.65. The stock has a market cap of $576.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

