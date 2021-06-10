First Horizon Corp Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after buying an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after buying an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after buying an additional 408,585 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after buying an additional 468,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

