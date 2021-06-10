First Horizon Corp Buys Shares of 411 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

JNK stock opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.87. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

