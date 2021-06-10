First Horizon Corp Has $37,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Horizon Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after acquiring an additional 586,641 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,882,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,541,000 after acquiring an additional 572,097 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $67.23 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.