First Horizon Corp Raises Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 375.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Loews by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,411.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

